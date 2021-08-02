3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $263,000

New Roof, New Paint, Newer HVAC and now all we need is NEW OWNERS! This home has been lovingly maintained and is ready for you! You just don't find houses like this very often. As you step inside you will be taken aback by the gorgeous vaulted ceiling in the living room-Creating a light, bright and airy feeling that carries over to the back yard! Amazing views from every room on the back of the house from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom! HUGE back yard with absolutely NO REAR NEIGHBORS! Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with power controlled shades-french doors-and an upgraded HVAC thermostat that interfaces with your phone to create the perfect climate whether you are at home or away. Spacious kitchen has freshly spruced up cabinetry, updated dishwasher, microwave and built in oven. 1/2 bath off the kitchen is convenient when company comes to dinner as well.