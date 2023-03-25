Welcome friends & family into open, inviting space where there is room to entertain, play games or hunker down for a cozy night in. This home features include granite counter tops & tile backsplash in the kitchen, hard surface flooring in all common and wet areas, blinds on operable windows, energy efficient HVAC with digital thermostat and finish matched hardware, faucets, and lighting. Built on a large home site with an enclosed back yard with an automated irrigation system in front yard and perimeter of foundation. Located just a quick 4 minute drive down from newly proposed Bryan Super Park, 5 minute drive from the nearest HEB and 15 minutes away from Texas A&M. 10 year builder warranty!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $262,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
You are sitting at your desk in the world’s most famous workplace. Day after day, you are feeling like your supremely skilled experts somehow …
A College Station man died in a two-vehicle accident early Friday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road, police said.
It’s been 80 days since Rene Borrel landed his plane in a pasture off Jones Road in Bryan. As of Thursday night, the plane is still right wher…
DES MOINES, Iowa — Any fingers pointed in the direction of Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams and his staff for the Aggies’ 76…
The College Station school district’s 2023 Long Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee membership list was finalized with the board of t…