3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $261,500

**Newly Renovated** come see This beautiful home, both Bedrooms have been updated, new tile in both entrances as well as in the kitchen, new dishwasher, new ceiling fans throughout, new blinds throughout, new paint in the garage. This home is close to everything, whether you are in Bryan or College Station. This home features an upstairs suite, kids, college study area and room, hobby room, sewing room, gaming room or anything else you would like to use it for. There is plenty of room. Come see this beautiful home and make it yours!!