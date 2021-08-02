 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $260,000

Great location in Austin's Colony with lovely mature trees! Come see the potential in this large split bedroom floorplan home featuring brand new roof, tall ceilings, fireplace in living room, spacious kitchen and great back yard with storage building!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert