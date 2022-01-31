Less than a mile from Blinn and a TAMU Bus-Stop! This recently updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has a versatile floorplan with a large room that could be used as an office, media room, playroom, or an extra living space! The open concept floorplan features a dining space with custom, display shelving and a living room with a raised ceiling that overlooks the large kitchen. Not to be outdone, the kitchen has granite type countertops with lots of cabinets, an adjoining breakfast nook, an island that has an eating bar, and a walk-in pantry/storage room. NEW vinyl, plank flooring was installed throughout the entire home in 2021. Talk about a suite! This primary bedroom suite takes spacious to a whole new level. It has double, full-length closets and a large sitting room. This space could easily be divided to accommodate an extra study. Both guest bedrooms have large, walk-in closets. Sitting on a third of an acre, this lot has plenty of space for yard games, gardening, or just relaxing in the privacy of your backyard. With a single car garage and an entire side of graveled landscaping, parking is a breeze. Recent updates include: NEW roof and drainage system (2020), NEW water heater, electrical wiring, sewer line and fence (2018). Added bonus: this home did not lose power during the winter storms in February 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $260,000
