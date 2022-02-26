 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $260,000

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage! Brand new construction in an up-and-coming neighborhood nestled in a quiet area in Bryan. This exquisite home features a mud room and everything your heart desires. It feels like home from the moment you drive into the driveway. Walking in the door you will fall in love with the bright, open floor plan and the masterful touches throughout. The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters and modern lighting. Walk into an expansive master suite that comes packed with amenities which include double vanities, large shower, closeted toilet and an oversized walk-in closet. Outside you will enjoy a covered patio and a privacy fenced backyard. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants and shopping.

