ONLY 3 YEARS OLD, NEAT AS A PIN AND MOVE-IN READY! This cozy 3BR, 2 bath home on a lovely little cul de sac features a great open floorplan with gorgeous tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, and rich granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. You can relax and enjoy some down-time in the peace and security of your back patio and yard with high wood fencing for privacy. Protect your vehicles and belongings in the attached two-car garage. This sweet gem will go fast...make your showing appointment today before it's too late!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $259,999
