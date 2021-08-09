3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $259,900

Run! This house is move in ready and GORGEOUS! So many new and improved details I can't even list them all...but here is a short list: New Roof, New Hot water Heater, New Windows, Updated Bathroom Vanities and mirrors, Tiled shower in master bath, and the list goes on and on! Not so new feature in the front yard is breath taking....the biggest tree that will provide year round shade in the front yard! LOVE LOVE LOVE! Great spot to sit on the front porch and welcome the morning! Back yard is enormous and currently has a producing garden and large covered porch. Open concept living room/kitchen plus a second living area/dining room.