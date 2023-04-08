BRAND NEW, BEAUTIFUL 3 BR 2 BATH HOME! Just a few short minutes from lively, historic downtown Bryan, and with super easy access to SH-21 and Texas Avenue. Be part of the revitalization of this neighborhood with great schools, parks, medical, and shopping nearby!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $259,900
