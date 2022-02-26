 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $258,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $258,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $258,500

**Multiple Offers Received - Submit Highest & Best by 5pm Saturday 2/26/22** Pride of ownership abounds throughout this stunning Siena abode. Immaculately cared for, this beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, spacious open layout with soaring ceilings, dining area, and more. Your new kitchen comes complete with sparkling granite counters with subway tile backsplash, island with bar seating, stainless appliance package, 42" cabinetry with decor shelf over the sink, pantry, and more. In the primary suite you'll find raised ceilings, granite vanity with double sinks, garden tub with separate tile shower, and large walk-in closet. Step outside and enjoy the quiet spring and summer breezes under the covered patio. Extras you don't want to miss include additional built-ins throughout, custom built work benches and storage in garage, 220V power in garage, 2" blinds, upgraded fixtures, oversized laundry room with built-ins, storage shed, underground sprinklers, privacy screened trash storage area, and more! Situated just around the curve from the subdivision swimming pool and around the corner from the playground, you're just a stone's throw away from neighborhood fun. You'll love that your new home has easy access to nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, is just a quick trip down Old Reliance to Messina Hof Winery, and just minutes to Texas A&M University. Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
National News

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert