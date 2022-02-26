3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $258,500

**Multiple Offers Received - Submit Highest & Best by 5pm Saturday 2/26/22** Pride of ownership abounds throughout this stunning Siena abode. Immaculately cared for, this beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, spacious open layout with soaring ceilings, dining area, and more. Your new kitchen comes complete with sparkling granite counters with subway tile backsplash, island with bar seating, stainless appliance package, 42" cabinetry with decor shelf over the sink, pantry, and more. In the primary suite you'll find raised ceilings, granite vanity with double sinks, garden tub with separate tile shower, and large walk-in closet. Step outside and enjoy the quiet spring and summer breezes under the covered patio. Extras you don't want to miss include additional built-ins throughout, custom built work benches and storage in garage, 220V power in garage, 2" blinds, upgraded fixtures, oversized laundry room with built-ins, storage shed, underground sprinklers, privacy screened trash storage area, and more! Situated just around the curve from the subdivision swimming pool and around the corner from the playground, you're just a stone's throw away from neighborhood fun. You'll love that your new home has easy access to nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, is just a quick trip down Old Reliance to Messina Hof Winery, and just minutes to Texas A&M University. Schedule your showing today!