3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,900

Welcome to 1924 Cartwright. This lovely property boasts three bedrooms, two bath and over fifteen hundred sq. feet of living area. The floorplan features an open concept to kitchen and living space, an isolated master suite, breakfast nook area and a nice size backyard for family gatherings or cookouts. You won't want to miss your opportunity to own this home, schedule your private tour today !

