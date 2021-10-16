A well maintained home in Edgewater subdivision on the west side of Bryan. This home has a great open floor plan featuring a large living room, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom suite with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. A beautifully landscaped backyard with an extended patio. This home is within walking distance to the new Edgewater park that includes basketball courts, nature trails, a children's playscape and a work-out circuit training course.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,000
