Avonley Homes "The Daisy" plan comes to Bonham Trace! Open living and dining areas welcome you. Kitchen features had a spacious island ready to help you prepare and serve! Granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances give this space a seamless finish. The primary bedroom provides a restful evening getaway, with a peaceful En-suite complete with a soaking tub. Additional bedrooms have ample closet space and bright windows! Covered patio sits ready to host your next outdoor meal, or a quiet outdoor space to enjoy the sunset! You will love the convenience of being just a short drive to nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, and medical facilities!