This beautiful modern open concept is a must see!!! The high elegantly designed ceiling grabs your attention as soon as you enter the door. Granite countertops and laminate flooring through the main living area, kitchen, and halls. Carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. Home features include kitchen island with eating bar, stainless appliances, raised ceilings, large master walk-in closet, and an in-house laundry. I almost forgot about the enormous Backyard!!!NO HOA!!!