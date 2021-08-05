3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $254,900

You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 2 car- carport. This home will give you 1,482 sq ft of generous space to move about without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere. This incredible house features granite counter-tops throughout the kitchen, tile back-splash, custom cabinetry, laminate-wood like flooring in main living area and wet areas, raised ceilings with ceiling fans in each room. With its warm sense of community, and only moments to shops and eateries this home provides all the elements for relaxing, comfortable and easy-care living.