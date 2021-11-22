Fantastic 3/2 home located walking distance to Blinn and to Camelot Park where you will find walking trails and playgrounds. This home is definitely move-in ready. Recent updates include granite countertops, Bosch dishwasher, new Whirpool refrigerator, hot water dispenser, 3.5 ton Reem A/C with heat pump, and a tankless water heater. Entering the home, you will be greeted by a vaulted great room with wood beams and a brick fireplace. Wood floors on both levels and new carpet in the bedrooms have been added. There is a tremendous amount of storage in this home including a cedar-lined closet upstairs. The outside boasts a sprinkler system, a french drain, and a new roof & gutters. The yard is small for low maintenance but very private. There is also a dog run for your fur baby. Hardy plank siding was just added along with a new cedar fence and a new front door with keypad entrance. The 2 car garage is lined with shelves and there is room for your extra fridge or freezer. Between the house and garage there is an 18X11 sun porch where you can enjoy your morning coffee or bird watch.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $254,900
