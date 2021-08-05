Impeccably kept, newer home that is MOVE IN READY and nicer than new. From the welcoming covered front porch, the curb appeal is sure to please with stone and brick facade. The home features a split floor plan with two bedrooms and a shared bath on the front left side of the home and the master on the back right. Both bathrooms have granite vanities and ceramic tile floors and tub/shower surrounds. The living area is light, bright and open with a large casual living area, eating area and kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainelss appliances, granite counters, large island with breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. The home has luxury vinyl plank floors in all of the common areas with ceramic tile floors in the bath rooms and laundry room. All bedrooms are carpeted. All of the windows have 2 inch blinds. There is a covered patio in the back as well as a crushed granite path to the fire pit. The Edgewater community offers a new park with playground, basketball court and a covered sitting area. Edgewater is conveniently located near Texas A&M and the TAMU Riverside/Rellis Campus. Brand new 30 Architectural roof.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $254,000
