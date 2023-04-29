Conveniently located on the west side of town and just minutes from Texas A&M, this subdivision has three corridors that can get you to Texas A&M quickly. Easy access to Rellis Campus and the Health Science Center as well. Located in Edgewater community, this home offers easy living with its open concept design. Spacious living area opens to the kitchen which is complete with granite counters and decorative tiled backsplash. Enjoy the natural light that comes shining through the small accent windows in the kitchen just above the counter tops. Large dining room can be used for dining or could even be converted to a study space. Spacious primary bedroom/bath has large walk in shower and massive walk in closet. Additional bathroom has tub and surrounding decorative tile. Large back yard backs up to a green space for additional privacy. Washer/dryer/refrigerator all convey with acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $252,500
