Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Edgewater subdivision in Bryan. This home was built in 2016 and has a great open floor plan featuring a large living room, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, and walk in panty. Spacious primary bedroom suite with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet! Guest bedrooms are great size also with walk in closets. Spacious covered patio and good sized privacy fenced back yard!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Friday on drug charges, including a second-degree felony count of pos…
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Texas A&M to implement consequences, incentive program to encourage COVID-19 testing, vaccines this fall
Texas A&M University will not require masks or COVID-19 vaccinations but strongly encourages both as officials plan to continue in-person …
Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook
The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the docume…
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longtime Bryan-College Station high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A…
Bryan's Lady Vikings invaded The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team by earning nine nods, including Coach and Team of the Year — and…
Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.