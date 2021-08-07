 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $250,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Edgewater subdivision in Bryan. This home was built in 2016 and has a great open floor plan featuring a large living room, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, and walk in panty. Spacious primary bedroom suite with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet! Guest bedrooms are great size also with walk in closets. Spacious covered patio and good sized privacy fenced back yard!

