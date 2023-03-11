Located in the desirable subdivision of Edgewater, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a split floor plan is ready for you to make it your own. The open concept kitchen and living area offer plenty of natural light and a great place to gather with friends and family. In the kitchen you have a large single basin skin that over looks your living area with granite counter tops. The large master bedroom features an on-suite bathroom, double sink vanity, and large walk in shower. The evening sun will set in the front of the house allowing for wonderful evenings in the back yard. Schedule your showing today before it is gone!