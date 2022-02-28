3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $249,900

Welcome friends & family into open, inviting space where there is room to entertain, play games or hunker down for a cozy night in. This home features include granite counter tops & tile backsplash in the kitchen, hard surface flooring in all common and wet areas, blinds on operable windows, energy efficient HVAC with digital thermostat and finish matched hardware, faucets, and lighting. Built on a large home site with an enclosed back yard with an automated irrigation system in front yard and perimeter of foundation. Located just a quick 4 minute drive down from newly proposed Bryan Super Park, 5 minute drive from the nearest HEB and 15 minutes away from Texas A&M. 10 year builder warranty!