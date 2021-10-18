3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $249,900

Looking for a ready to move-in home in a great location? This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been beautifully and lovingly renovated and is close to just about everything, including just a 2-minute walk to one of the best elementary schools in the area and a park! It is also just 5 minutes from grocery stores and restaurants. The home features updated appliances, an abundance of closet space, updated kitchen, plenty of natural light, an inviting fireplace, a spacious master suite, and even has a large garage with plenty of storage and shelving. In addition, the back porch is great for sitting outdoors and enjoying the nice backyard.