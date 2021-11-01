3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $248,000

Score a home run with this delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house on a corner lot across from Bob Bond (Little League) Park in Bryan. Just minutes from the Blinn College Bryan Campus! Featuring new: paint, carpet, granite kitchen countertops, stainless undermount sink and fresh landscaping. This home's open concept floor plan includes a spacious living room with crown molding and raised ceilings, that opens to the dining room and kitchen. The primary bedroom offers an en suite bath with a garden tub, separate walk-in shower and walk-in closet; while two guest bedrooms at the rear of the home feature durable designer bamboo flooring. The side-entry garage offers a convenient and easy kitchen/laundry room access for grocery storage and home organization. A new roof in 2020, along with smart security wiring, plus a ventilated workshop in the privacy-fenced back yard put this home in the big leagues!