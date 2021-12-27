The Roosevelt is a single-story, 1605 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $247,850
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at how Christmas has evolved over the past century.
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend.
Texas A&M University saw an increase in enrollment from fall 2020, while Blinn College saw a nearly 5% decrease.
Texas A&M had to withdraw from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of season-ending injuries and COVID-19 issu…
A Bryan man is facing his third charge related to driving while intoxicated after being accused of hitting another vehicle while leaving a bar…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
The unusual reversal announced by Abbott's office two days before Christmas drew outrage from a public defender who had submitted the pardon application for Floyd.
The Texas A&M football team has stopped on-field practices for the Gator Bowl and shut down operations within the program because of posit…
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb on Wednesday, rising to 322 from 272 the day before. It was the highes…
Middleway Urban Monastery, which started at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, then moved online in mid-2020, has found its own space in Downtown Bryan.