Avonley homes newest plan, the "Gardenia", comes to Bonham Trace! Open living and dining areas welcome you, with luxury vinyl plank flooring expanding into the kitchen! Kitchen is bright and cozy, opening to the back yard and seamlessly showcasing granite countertops, island, and stainless-steel appliances! Large windows throughout the common areas expands this homes open concept floorplan! Homes additional bedrooms are conveniently tucked close to laundry and a full bathroom! Primary suite overlooks the yard, bathing the space in natural lighting. En-Suite's daily functionality is shown through double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, closeted toilet, and walk-in closet. Covered back porch provides the perfect outdoor entertaining space! Bonham Trace's ideal location provides easy access to the Highway and walking distance from Bonham Elementary School! Now through March 15th, take advantage and enjoy a brand-new washer, dryer, and refrigerator in your new home! Save more with an additional 2% closing costs PAID when using Avonley's preferred lender, Wallick & Volk, see your agent for details! Move-in ready early March!