3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $247,500

Cute as a button, clean and ready to be yours - this three bedroom, two bath home is one of the most popular Stylecraft floorplans - featuring a large living room and central kitchen. Walk in to the natural light and fabulous neutral gray color scheme, welcoming you with easy care laminate flooring throughout the living, kitchen, dining and laundry areas. Tall ceilings and a great open concept are super functional and well appointed. Kitchen features espresso stained cabinets, sleek appliances, granite counters and a full size corner pantry. Primary suite is graciously sized and the attached bath offers it all - soaking tub in the corner, separate glass enclosed shower, private water closet and walk in closet. Split bedroom plan with a second bathroom located between two bedrooms. You will love the pass through laundry room that has bonus space and leads direct from the garage to the kitchen for your convenience. Step out the back door into the awesome backyard and relax on the custom wood deck. Currently zoned to Bonham Elementary and just a few blocks from the new intermediate school under construction.