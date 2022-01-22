 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $247,500

You will not want to miss this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath located in Siena! This home features a study nook and smart home features on a large lot. This split floor plan also features new carpet, USB outlets in kitchen and master bedroom, Alexa smart light and fan feature installed in master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell camera and is equipped with a security alarm system as well! The back patio overlooking the large lot is the final wow factor! All this just a short walk to neighborhood parks, pool and fishing ponds!

