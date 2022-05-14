3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $245,000

Built in 2020, this charming home in the Edgewater community is brimming with upgrades and is located within minutes of Texas A&M University, the Health Science Center, and the RELLIS campus. Filled with abundant natural light, this 3/2 home features an open concept floor plan, wood-grain flooring throughout, stylish finishes, and functional details such as ethernet wiring in the living area and bedroom currently used as an office. The spacious kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, eating bar, stainless steel appliances, pantry, under cabinet lighting, and stunning brass hardware creates a light and bright space for preparing meals and entertaining. Double doors in the sequestered primary bedroom open to an en suite bathroom with granite countertops, a large tile shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the covered patio or take a walk to the neighborhood park. New roof 2021.