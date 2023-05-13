Stunning NEW BUILD to be completed end of May! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,306 square foot home boasts precious craftsmanship and gorgeous details! Open floor plan with raised ceilings, custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, under mount sinks, and too many amenities to list! Vinyl plank wood flooring in main areas, tile flooring in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. Entertain around the gorgeous oversized kitchen island. The master bedroom boasts a spacious walk-in closet. In house laundry. Enjoy the outdoors surrounded by the freshly sodded backyard with wooden privacy fence. Double pane Low E insulated windows, 30 year 3 tab composition shingle roof, and 3 ton heat pump HVAC system. Showcasing excellent construction and artful details, this new build home is ready for you!