Why wait for new construction when you can have a move-in-ready home right now?! This fantastic three bed/two bath home is nestled backs to a dedicated green space with tall trees. You get the serene view of nature - and the privacy of no backyard neighbors! Desirable split bedroom floorplan with large living area that opens to the kitchen and breakfast area. Attractive and easy-to-maintain vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas of the home. Kitchen features attractive granite countertops, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets for ample storage. The primary bedroom suite is spacious and features a bathroom with dual vanities and a spacious walk-in shower. You'll enjoy the peaceful backyard view from the comfort of the large covered patio. This property is a gem! Hurry to schedule your showing before someone else snatches it up!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but …
Two Bryan men were arrested Tuesday after being involved in a nonfatal shooting July 20, according to police.
A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according…
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store,…
Long before he was an NBA champion, Alex Caruso grew up three houses down from the basketball court at Castlegate Park. He often ventured to p…
A College Station man was sentenced to 28 years in prison last Thursday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting his…
Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns.
The shrinking Texas cattle herd is likely to translate into higher calf and beef prices years beyond a break in the 2022 drought, according to…
A College Station man was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station that sent…
A judge in Russia has sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner on drug charges to nine years in prison.