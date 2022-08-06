 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $245,000

Why wait for new construction when you can have a move-in-ready home right now?! This fantastic three bed/two bath home is nestled backs to a dedicated green space with tall trees. You get the serene view of nature - and the privacy of no backyard neighbors! Desirable split bedroom floorplan with large living area that opens to the kitchen and breakfast area. Attractive and easy-to-maintain vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas of the home. Kitchen features attractive granite countertops, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets for ample storage. The primary bedroom suite is spacious and features a bathroom with dual vanities and a spacious walk-in shower. You'll enjoy the peaceful backyard view from the comfort of the large covered patio. This property is a gem! Hurry to schedule your showing before someone else snatches it up!

