 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $245,000

Offering a 2,340 square foot Residential House with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage that sits on a double lot which is 18,435 square feet of an Acre Lot. Home offers a covered Front porch, covered back porch, separate storage building in back yard, with plenty room for the family. Rooms include a Family room, Living room, kitchen with plenty space to spread out, with wood flooring, tile & carpet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert