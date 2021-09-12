3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $245,000

Offering a 2,340 square foot Residential House with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage that sits on a double lot which is 18,435 square feet of an Acre Lot. Home offers a covered Front porch, covered back porch, separate storage building in back yard, with plenty room for the family. Rooms include a Family room, Living room, kitchen with plenty space to spread out, with wood flooring, tile & carpet.