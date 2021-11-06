3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $244,900

Beautiful single story home in a great location! The Grayson floor plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home and is an open concept floor plan. This home features a large family room, and kitchen/dining combo. The kitchen has brown cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and a large kitchen island. Luxury Vinyl plank flooring and 2" blinds. Upgraded secondary bathroom tub, 9ft ceiling and brick that is discontinued! Located near the Traditions Golf Course, Texas A&M West Campus and Texas A&M Health Science Center. This is a must see and won't last long!!