3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $242,500

1276 Sq.Ft. 3 bed 2 bath. Fire place. Open Concept. Split Floor plan. Granite Counter tops in kitchen & baths. Tub/ Shower combo in both bathrooms. Extra linen storage in both baths. Plenty of closet space and storage. Centrally located laundry center with washer and dryer connections. Wood look tile floors through out. Carpet only in Bedrooms. Light and bright colors. Low E. Windows, Ceiling fans, insulated doors. Covered front and back porch wood privacy fence. Great floor plan with plenty of storage

