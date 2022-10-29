 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,900

  • Updated

NEW BUILDER HOME NOW COMPLETED! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open concept floor plan. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an island with eating bar. Master bedroom suite features a granite double sink vanity, tiled walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. In house laundry and tile floors in all main areas. Plus enjoy the outdoors on a large lot! Appreciate this BRAND NEW HOME with close proximity to restaurants, shopping, and Hwy 6!

