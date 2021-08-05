Beautiful New Build in North Bryan, fully completed and ready to move-in. This Modern home features a spacious open concept floor plan with 11 ft high ceiling with stained Tong & Groove accent ceiling in living area. Kitchen features fingerprint resistant SS appliances, pantry, gorgeous granite countertops, breakfast bar and custom made stained cabinetry with plenty of storage area. Master bedroom with ensuite with double sinks and frameless shower enclosure with double shower heads. Metal roof, Low E vinyl window, foam insulation, both in attic and walls, and a 14 SEER Goodman split HVAC makes this home a high efficiency one. Pre-wired for security, sprinkle system and recessed LED lighting. Don't miss this wonderful home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,900
