3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,900

Brand new and in immaculate condition! Built in 2022 and the owner has spent most of the year traveling. Has never even put a hole in the wall. Don't you just love the way the corner kitchen looks out into the open-concept living room and dining area? Or step into the oversized master suite with large windows to look at the huge backyard that is perfect for anyone with a dog who needs a place to play! Take over the current owner's warranty and live in a home that was just finished building this year without the hassle of new construction.

