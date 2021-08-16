3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,900

Immaculate and move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the wonderful Siena neighborhood. Featuring raised ceilings, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and walk in pantry, split floor plan, large backyard, cute study alcove, a short distance to community pool and playground, AND SO MUCH MORE! You'll love the HUGE master bedroom retreat, complete with a large master closet, a beautiful bathroom with large bathtub and separate shower. This home will NOT LAST! Make your appointments today. OPEN HOUSE THIS WEEKEND 8/13 FRIDAY 4-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-1PM, SUNDAY 12PM-3PM. **House has new cabinets that have been put in, a few pieces still missing and will be complete this week**