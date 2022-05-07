 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,900

This beautiful one owner home located in the Edgewater Community in Bryan is only 5 miles from Texas A&M University or the RELLIS campus. You walk into a spacious living room full of windows that allow natural light in. The kitchen has granite countertops, walk-in pantry, black appliances, built-in microwave, and eating bar. The master bath features granite countertops, dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. The home is also equipped with an extra large laundry room. The spacious backyard features a custom built expansive deck overlooking the neighborhood retention pond where one can enjoy the quiet backyard with no backyard neighbors.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grizzlies' top defender Dillon Brooks ejected for Flagrant 2

Grizzlies' top defender Dillon Brooks ejected for Flagrant 2

Memphis forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected for a hard foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton in the opening minutes of Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinal. Brooks started Tuesday night’s game missing his first three shots after going 3 of 13 in Game 1. Brooks said after shootaround earlier Tuesday that he knew Memphis likely would’ve won the opener if he shot better. He chased down Payton as the guard went for a layup and caught him with his arm. Payton went down and immediately grabbed at his left arm. Officials reviewed the play and quickly ruled it a Flagrant 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert