3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,500

Wonderful new build close to everything! Only 10 minute drive to A&M! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Split floor plan, granite in kitchen. Exterior will be brick and stone. Expected to be complete by mid December.

