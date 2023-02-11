A Phenomenal 3/2 offers a spacious open concept layout that is great for entertaining and all gatherings. Upon entering the home, you will be stunned by the luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main areas. The kitchen Boasts high-end quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and high-efficiency appliances. Great Location!! Call today for more information on this home and to find out about our building process!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,500
