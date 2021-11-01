 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,000

Impeccably kept single owner home located in Siena neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with warm and inviting windows and colors. Welcoming foyer into formal dining and opening up into kitchen and living room. Master suite with separate tub and shower also included walk in master closet. Includes study corner in between 2 guest bedrooms and bathroom. Time to stop looking and call this your new home.

