3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,000

Adorable and well maintained three bedroom two bath home in Edgewater. This floorplan offers open concept living, dining, and kitchen. The master suite has a large shower and walk in closet. Two additional, spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Large walk in utility room and two car garage. New roof and whole house gutters. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, ring doorbell, and ring floodlight camera will convey to new owner. Enjoy this location with easy access to Texas A&M, Rellis Campus, Health Science Center, and shopping and restaurants. Edgewater also offers a wonderful, new park and exercise equipment trail. Come visit today!