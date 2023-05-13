Gorgeous NEW BUILD to be completed Mid-May! Precision craftsmanship abounds in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,276 square foot home. Open floor plan with raised ceilings, custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, under mount sinks, and too many amenities to list! Vinyl plank wood flooring in main areas, tile flooring in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. Exterior will be hardiplank and brick finishes in the front. The kitchen boasts a large basin sink, pull out trash can cabinet, pantry, and island with eating bar. The master bathroom has a double sink vanity and extra linen cabinet storage. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered patio surrounded by the freshly sodded backyard with wooden privacy fence. Double pane Low E insulated windows, 30 year 3 tab composition shingle roof, and 3 ton heat pump HVAC system. Showcasing excellent construction and artful details, this new build home is ready for you!