3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $237,900

Welcome to 913 Northcrest Dr. This lovely home has all you've been looking for. Built in 2020 this home is like new, from the luxurious granite counter-tops, subway title backsplash to the covered outdoor patio. You won't want to miss your chance at this property, schedule your private tour today !

