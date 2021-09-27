New D.R. Horton homes are available just North of the Texas A&M University System RELLIS Campus. This conveniently located community is an ideal choice for anyone looking for an easy commute to work and local attractions. Situated between downtown Bryan and Lake Bryan, Pleasant Hill offers functional and affordable floor plans that range from 1,327 - 1,953 Sq Ft.We look forward to the opportunity to help you find your perfect home in Pleasant Hill!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $236,155
