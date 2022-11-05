3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $235,000

Check out this NEW builder home today! This open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath is less than 1 minute from Highway 21 and less than 5 minutes from Highway 6! The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, custom white cabinets, decorative back splash, stainless steel appliances, and an island which is perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom suite features double granite sink vanities, tiled walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms have large closets with built in shoe racks. Not to mention the in-house laundry and tile floors in all main areas. Check out the large back yard with view of gorgeous trees!