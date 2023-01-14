3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $235,000

***OPEN HOUSE: Friday 4-6PM, Saturday 12-3PM, Sunday 1-4PM*** Beautiful newer home in North Bryan with no HOA. Walk in to an open living/dining/Kitchen that is great for entertaining with a large beautiful island. Split floor plan with generously sized primary suite with dual vanity and walk in closet! Large back yard ready for outdoor entertaining with bonus slab and enclosed with wood privacy fence. Come walk though and get ready to add your own touches! Move in ready with easy access to Texas Ave and Earl Rudder.