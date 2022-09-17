 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $235,000

  • Updated

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath New Build is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and is in a super location! Highway 6, Historic Downtown Bryan, Texas Avenue, medical facilities, restaurants, eateries, shopping, schools, and TAMU are all a short distance away! The floorplan design makes this home feels larger than 1,288 square feet! Outdoor features are the front has a covered porch and back has a covered patio and is fenced. Inside features are lots of windows throughout providing natural light. The kitchen has beautiful light granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, and a nice-sized pantry. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious. Bathrooms have tile surround. More photos will be coming soon! Call me for a showing today!

