3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $234,900

Recently updated home in sought after Garden Acres subdivision. Great location next door to the Garden Acres Park and near Tanglewood Park! Enjoy an over-sized lot of over 3/4 of an acre, surrounded by mature trees offering you backyard privacy. There are three bedrooms and one bathroom. In addition to the bedrooms, there is an enclosed porch/sunroom offering natural light throughout from all of the windows plus a bonus room that can be used as a home office or hobby room. Both bonus rooms are airconditioned. Recent updates include 16-SEER A/C installed in 2020, new roof, new flooring, some kitchen remodeling and fresh paint through out the inside and outside! Close to Texas Ave and 29th Street with easy access to shopping and dining! Call TODAY for more information and schedule your private showing.