NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen has a lot of storage cabinets and drawers. There will be vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. Builder is offering a Home Warranty with the purchase of the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $234,000
